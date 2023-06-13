Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after acquiring an additional 110,630 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.94. 20,956,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,100,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $364.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

