Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $49,278,000. Amundi lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,488,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.