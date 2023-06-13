Berenberg Bank Cuts Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.53) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,050 ($25.65) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.