Berkley W R Corp Buys 406,061 Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 317.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,061 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.59% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLUA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 5,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,202. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

BlueRiver Acquisition Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.