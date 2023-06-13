Berkley W R Corp Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) by 229.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,847 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.02% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FACT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,533. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

