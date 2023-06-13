Berkley W R Corp Purchases 100,000 Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRRX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:IRRX remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,982. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.