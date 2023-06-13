Berkley W R Corp Purchases 385,212 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,212 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Slam worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 17.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Slam by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 244,521 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Slam by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 2,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

