Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.97% of JATT Acquisition worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,848,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JATT Acquisition by 107.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 298,728 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,554,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JATT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JATT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 379,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,322. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

JATT Acquisition Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

