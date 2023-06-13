Berkley W R Corp Trims Stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,764 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 2.32% of Maquia Capital Acquisition worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $757,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,239. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

