Berkshire Hathaway Inc Has $290.92 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,117,379 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 0.45% of U.S. Bancorp worth $290,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,174,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,471 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,478.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 396,790 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,572,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,780,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

