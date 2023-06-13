BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.03) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.91) to GBX 2,370 ($29.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.04) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,470 ($30.91).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,370.50 ($29.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.96, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($25.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,367.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,530.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.