BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $322.88 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $322.88 million and approximately $385,285.23 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $25,999.30 or 1.00045008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00019160 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,818.52054719 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $387,756.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

