Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $43,734.86 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00108807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033771 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019839 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003934 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

