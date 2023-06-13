Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Has $19.19 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 11.8% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

