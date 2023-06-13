Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for about 1.4% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock valued at $314,908. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 369,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,266. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

