Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $515.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.