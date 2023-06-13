BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$169.16.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$152.83. The company had a trading volume of 579,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,057. The firm has a market cap of C$101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$139.36 and a one year high of C$175.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$159.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$161.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

