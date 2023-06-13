BMO Capital Markets Raises D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$9.50

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTLIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on D2L from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

D2L Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF opened at C$4.86 on Friday. D2L has a 12-month low of C$4.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

