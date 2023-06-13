Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 170 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $219.55. 375,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,791. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.78. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

