Boone Capital Management LLC Invests $13.03 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,000. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 6.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.95. 104,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,795. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

