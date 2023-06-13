Boone Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 227,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000. Computer Programs and Systems comprises 3.2% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boone Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

CPSI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 11,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,612. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $371.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Computer Programs and Systems

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: RCM, EHR, and Patient Engagement. The RCM segment includes TruBridge, HRG, and TruCode, and focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.