Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 114,270 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 422.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Centene by 598.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.24. 389,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,054. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

