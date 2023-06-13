Boxer Capital LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Cogent Biosciences worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

COGT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.70. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

