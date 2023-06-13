Boxer Capital LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Boxer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Exelixis worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after buying an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $16,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exelixis by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after buying an additional 835,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,534,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,920. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

