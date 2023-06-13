Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $75.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.4 %

BYD opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,575,000 after acquiring an additional 198,916 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.