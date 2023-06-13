Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.62. 586,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.75. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

