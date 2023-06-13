Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

