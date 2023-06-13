Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $79.15 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $79,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,443,000 after buying an additional 735,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after buying an additional 249,614 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $177.93. 422,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,260. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.46. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
