Braidwell LP Buys Shares of 1,250,052 Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,250,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 140,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.43. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

