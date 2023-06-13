Braidwell LP Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,209. The stock has a market cap of $307.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -1.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. Analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

