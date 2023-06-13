Brandywine Trust Co. Sells 484 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brandywine Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.9% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $101.66. 849,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.