Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 3.6%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.74. 194,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 653,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Braze Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 in the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

