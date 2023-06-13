Breakline Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,647 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,618,000 after buying an additional 65,517 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intuit by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

