Breakline Capital LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. Analog Devices comprises 4.6% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.66. 3,845,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,568. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.48.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,745 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.