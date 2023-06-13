Breakline Capital LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.2% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $50.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $855.36. 5,106,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $673.59 and a 200 day moving average of $615.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,560 shares of company stock worth $31,681,615. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

