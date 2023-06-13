Bright Green (BGXX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bright Green to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 216 568 824 48 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Green and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 102.44%. Given Bright Green’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.84 Bright Green Competitors $287.45 million -$111.77 million -1.75

Bright Green’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bright Green peers beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

