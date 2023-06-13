BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance
BSIG opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53.
BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.