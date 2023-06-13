BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BSIG opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

Featured Stories

