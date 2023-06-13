Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.70.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $37.82 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

