Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.70.
Brinker International Stock Performance
NYSE:EAT opened at $37.82 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
