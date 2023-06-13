Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

VEEV stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.67. 836,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

