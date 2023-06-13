Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,070. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.