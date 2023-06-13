Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 488,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after buying an additional 161,018 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,087,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.2 %

TTEK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,349. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average is $145.15.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

