Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,355,000 after purchasing an additional 384,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,300,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.08. 4,113,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.45. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

