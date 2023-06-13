Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.77. 7,141,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,709. The company has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

