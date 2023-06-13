Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Shares Down 0.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following geographical segments: Great Britain (GB), Brazil, Ireland, France, and International. The GB segment focuses on United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland. The Ireland segment covers Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

