Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 366,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,587. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

