Brogan Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.7% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $438.56 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

