Brogan Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,182 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Caterpillar makes up about 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.07. 1,077,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,023. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

