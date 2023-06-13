Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Reduced by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,009 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $50,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.43. 1,267,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.