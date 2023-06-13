BTIG Research Boosts Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $90.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.29. 791,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,040. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.