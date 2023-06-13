Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $292.88 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,776,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,373 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $292,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of D opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

